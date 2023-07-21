What Recent Market Trends Mean for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) Stock

In the past week, QNRX stock has gone up by 23.81%, with a monthly gain of 8.33% and a quarterly surge of 50.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.68% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.82% for QNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -37.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is $132.00, which is $95.68 above the current market price. The public float for QNRX is 0.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On July 21, 2023, QNRX’s average trading volume was 39.32K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.80 in relation to its previous close of 6.51. However, the company has experienced a 23.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QNRX Trading at 39.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.46%, as shares surge +31.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +38.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -51.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -170.50, with -77.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.