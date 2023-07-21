Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) Stock: A 9.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has gone up by 7.64% for the week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month and a 1.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.42% for WAFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.91% for WAFD’s stock, with a -6.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Right Now?

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAFD is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WAFD is $33.00, which is $3.12 above the current price. The public float for WAFD is 64.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAFD on July 21, 2023 was 593.21K shares.

WAFD) stock’s latest price update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.81relation to previous closing price of 30.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WAFD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAFD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $43 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2022.

WAFD Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.31. In addition, Washington Federal Inc. saw -10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from GRANT DAVID K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.72 back on May 15. After this action, GRANT DAVID K now owns 20,000 shares of Washington Federal Inc., valued at $68,600 using the latest closing price.

GRANT DAVID K, the Director of Washington Federal Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $24.93 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that GRANT DAVID K is holding 57,629 shares at $249,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Federal Inc. stands at +32.21. The total capital return value is set at 7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.63. Total debt to assets is 10.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.