VTEX (VTEX) Stock Sees a-0.36 Decrease

In the past week, VTEX stock has gone up by 11.41%, with a monthly gain of 22.65% and a quarterly surge of 57.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.94% for VTEX The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.53% for VTEX’s stock, with a 36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VTEX (VTEX) is $5.79, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 62.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTEX on July 21, 2023 was 625.05K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 5.49, but the company has seen a 11.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

VTEX Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, VTEX saw 45.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VTEX (VTEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.