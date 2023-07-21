Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VEV is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VEV is $3.00, The public float for VEV is 41.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of VEV on July 21, 2023 was 32.99K shares.

VEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has seen a 13.33% increase in the past week, with a 17.59% rise in the past month, and a 32.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for VEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.59% for VEV’s stock, with a 12.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEV Trading at 20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEV rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8819. In addition, Vicinity Motor Corp. saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.57 for the present operating margin

-8.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicinity Motor Corp. stands at -97.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.