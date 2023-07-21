Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLN is 0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) is $6.00, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for VLN is 92.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On July 21, 2023, VLN’s average trading volume was 482.28K shares.

VLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) has increased by 3.57 when compared to last closing price of 2.52.

VLN’s Market Performance

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.13% rise in the past month, and a -6.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for VLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for VLN stock, with a simple moving average of -29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLN stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for VLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLN in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

VLN Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. saw -51.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+69.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stands at -30.50. The total capital return value is set at -16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.75. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.