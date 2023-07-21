Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock Observes -9.29% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, URG stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -3.40% and a quarterly surge of 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for URG’s stock, with a -9.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URG is 1.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for URG is 216.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on July 21, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.50 in relation to its previous close of 1.00.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9971. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from HATTEN STEVEN M., who sale 62,409 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Jun 30. After this action, HATTEN STEVEN M. now owns 288,550 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $64,281 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 24,500 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $31,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.