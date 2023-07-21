Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 35.86, Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Apollo Is Buying Univar. The Plastic Distributor’s Stock Is Jumping.

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UNVR is $36.10, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for UNVR is 156.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume for UNVR on July 21, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 0.36% rise in the past month and a 1.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.15% for Univar Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for UNVR’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

UNVR Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.82. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 134,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $875,000 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 6,970 shares at $32.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 159,933 shares at $225,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+22.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 107.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.73. Total debt to assets is 37.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.