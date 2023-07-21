Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Zuora Inc.’s (ZUO) Stock

The stock of Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has gone down by -3.89% for the week, with a -5.94% drop in the past month and a 20.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for ZUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for ZUO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZUO is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZUO is $12.88, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 122.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume for ZUO on July 21, 2023 was 995.40K shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 10.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 66.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 17,975 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Jul 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 60,509 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $187,979 using the latest closing price.

Traube Robert J., the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc., sale 57,281 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Traube Robert J. is holding 76,047 shares at $577,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.93 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -49.98. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -134.50, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc. (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 148.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.80. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.