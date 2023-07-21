Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.41 in relation to its previous close of 2.22. However, the company has experienced a 4.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TRVI is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRVI is $7.33, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for TRVI is 57.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume for TRVI on July 21, 2023 was 392.97K shares.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI’s stock has seen a 4.93% increase for the week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month and a -4.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for TRVI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

TRVI Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from Delfini Lisa, who sale 687 shares at the price of $2.34 back on Jul 11. After this action, Delfini Lisa now owns 31,204 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,608 using the latest closing price.

Delfini Lisa, the Chief Financial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., sale 610 shares at $2.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Delfini Lisa is holding 29,599 shares at $1,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.07. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.