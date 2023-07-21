Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has plunged by -1.71 when compared to previous closing price of 43.23, but the company has seen a -1.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/26/21 that Rising Covid Cases Hang Heavy Over the Travel Industry, Again. How to Play the Stocks Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) by analysts is $53.13, which is $10.37 above the current market price. The public float for TNL is 73.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of TNL was 754.60K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

TNL stock saw an increase of -1.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.68% and a quarterly increase of 6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for TNL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.05. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 16.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from Duncan Thomas Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $40.92 back on Jun 06. After this action, Duncan Thomas Michael now owns 17,271 shares of Travel + Leisure Co., valued at $122,749 using the latest closing price.

CHAVY OLIVIER sale 7,900 shares at $38.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that CHAVY OLIVIER is holding 4,511 shares at $300,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +9.98. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.