TIM S.A. (TIMB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TIM S.A. (TIMB) by analysts is $17.62, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for TIMB is 484.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of TIMB was 535.94K shares.

TIMB) stock’s latest price update

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.90 in relation to its previous close of 14.40. However, the company has experienced a -2.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has seen a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.74% decline in the past month and a 8.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for TIMB’s stock, with a 16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TIMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TIMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

TIMB Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 26.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TIM S.A. (TIMB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.