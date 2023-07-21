The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21 in relation to its previous close of 68.26. However, the company has experienced a -2.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMG is 1.62.

The average price recommended by analysts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $77.00, which is $9.88 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 41.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% of that float. On July 21, 2023, SMG’s average trading volume was 760.53K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

SMG’s stock has seen a -2.92% decrease for the week, with a 16.03% rise in the past month and a -7.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.30% for SMG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.55. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 40.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from HAGEDORN JAMES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $67.00 back on May 12. After this action, HAGEDORN JAMES now owns 179,899 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,674,909 using the latest closing price.

STUMP DENISE, the EVP, Global Human Resources of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 2,503 shares at $86.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that STUMP DENISE is holding 39,875 shares at $216,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Equity return is now at value -324.70, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.