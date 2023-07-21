The 48.28% Simple Moving Average of Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Angi Inc. (ANGI) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a 19.20% gain in the past month, and a 86.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for ANGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.89% for ANGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Angi Inc. (ANGI) is $4.93, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for ANGI is 79.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANGI on July 21, 2023 was 602.66K shares.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.41 in comparison to its previous close of 4.07, however, the company has experienced a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Angi Prioritizes Profitability as Investors Sour on Pure Growth Stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

ANGI Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Angi Inc. saw 63.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 48,164 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 22,416 shares of Angi Inc., valued at $144,492 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc., sale 6 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 70,580 shares at $18 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc. stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc. (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.85. Total debt to assets is 30.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Angi Inc. (ANGI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.