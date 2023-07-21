The 14.32% Simple Moving Average of Light & Wonder Inc.’s (LNW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, LNW stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly gain of 3.77% and a quarterly surge of 12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Light & Wonder Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.06% for LNW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) by analysts is $72.88, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for LNW is 90.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of LNW was 569.80K shares.

LNW) stock’s latest price update

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 69.23. However, the company has seen a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $70 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

LNW Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.37. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc. saw 18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from McLennan Hamish, who sale 25,500 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, McLennan Hamish now owns 9,750 shares of Light & Wonder Inc., valued at $1,657,500 using the latest closing price.

Odell Jamie, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $58.90 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Odell Jamie is holding 10,000 shares at $294,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+53.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc. stands at -7.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.50. Equity return is now at value 378.50, with 59.30 for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 398.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.95. Total debt to assets is 65.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 394.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.