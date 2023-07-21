TFI International Inc. (TFII) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) has increased by 0.71 when compared to last closing price of 122.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) is 10.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TFII is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TFI International Inc. (TFII) is $127.61, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for TFII is 76.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On July 21, 2023, TFII’s average trading volume was 283.06K shares.

TFII’s Market Performance

The stock of TFI International Inc. (TFII) has seen a 12.07% increase in the past week, with a 18.22% rise in the past month, and a 4.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for TFII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.68% for TFII’s stock, with a 13.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TFII Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.64. In addition, TFI International Inc. saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.61 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for TFI International Inc. stands at +9.34. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.92. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on TFI International Inc. (TFII), the company’s capital structure generated 70.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.24. Total debt to assets is 31.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TFI International Inc. (TFII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.