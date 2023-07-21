TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has gone up by 4.57% for the week, with a -21.39% drop in the past month and a -42.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.87% for TFFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.78% for TFFP’s stock, with a -66.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TFFP is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is $8.33, which is $7.38 above the current market price. The public float for TFFP is 19.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On July 21, 2023, TFFP’s average trading volume was 164.36K shares.

TFFP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) has increased by 12.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TFFP Trading at -26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4010. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -65.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from Weisman Harlan F, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 10. After this action, Weisman Harlan F now owns 214,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $131,835 using the latest closing price.

Mikhak Zamaneh, the Chief Medical Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mikhak Zamaneh is holding 15,000 shares at $12,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -149.60, with -134.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.