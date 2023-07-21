Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is $48.29, which is $5.81 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENB on July 21, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TENB) stock’s latest price update

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 43.05. However, the company has seen a -2.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Tenable Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Spending Trends Are a Concern.

TENB’s Market Performance

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has experienced a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.42% rise in the past month, and a -8.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for TENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for TENB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.55. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Zecher Linda Kay, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $40.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zecher Linda Kay now owns 4,046 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $105,456 using the latest closing price.

Vicks Raymond Jr., the Director of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 1,496 shares at $38.72 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Vicks Raymond Jr. is holding 4,245 shares at $57,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.