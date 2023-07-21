Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TBLA stock has gone down by -5.38%, with a monthly gain of 12.63% and a quarterly surge of 36.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for Taboola.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for TBLA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TBLA is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TBLA is $5.17, which is $1.91 above the current price. The public float for TBLA is 163.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBLA on July 21, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

The stock of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 3.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBLA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TBLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TBLA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

TBLA Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw 5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Golan Lior, who sale 4,882 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jul 17. After this action, Golan Lior now owns 2,545,291 shares of Taboola.com Ltd., valued at $17,087 using the latest closing price.

Golan Lior, the Chief Technology Officer of Taboola.com Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Golan Lior is holding 2,545,291 shares at $34,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+29.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.36. Total debt to assets is 19.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.