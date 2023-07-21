SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SSSS is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSSS is $5.50, which is $2.36 above than the current price. The public float for SSSS is 23.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SSSS on July 21, 2023 was 87.12K shares.

The stock price of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) has surged by 7.14 when compared to previous closing price of 3.75, but the company has seen a 10.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SSSS’s Market Performance

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has experienced a 10.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.25% rise in the past month, and a 9.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for SSSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.84% for SSSS’s stock, with a 7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

SSSS Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw 5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Green Allison, who purchase 7,850 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Green Allison now owns 127,785 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $29,830 using the latest closing price.

Klein Mark D purchase 22,034 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Klein Mark D is holding 1,052,085 shares at $83,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSSS

The total capital return value is set at -35.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.63.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.97. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.66 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

In summary, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.