Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has decreased by -1.17 when compared to last closing price of 32.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is above average at 13.94x. The 36-month beta value for SHOO is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHOO is $39.00, which is $6.84 above than the current price. The public float for SHOO is 72.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.77% of that float. The average trading volume of SHOO on July 21, 2023 was 920.20K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

The stock of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has seen a -3.25% decrease in the past week, with a -5.36% drop in the past month, and a -8.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SHOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for SHOO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.36. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Frieders Karla, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.15 back on Jun 16. After this action, Frieders Karla now owns 120,542 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $170,731 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Edward R., the Chief Executive Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 58,000 shares at $34.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Rosenfeld Edward R. is holding 741,041 shares at $1,992,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.