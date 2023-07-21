Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SONY stock has gone down by -0.60%, with a monthly decline of -3.18% and a quarterly surge of 2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Sony Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.53% for SONY’s stock, with a 9.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) by analysts is $116.70, which is $32.15 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SONY was 862.10K shares.

SONY) stock’s latest price update

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 94.57, however, the company has experienced a -0.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/16/23 that Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation After Microsoft-Activision Deal

SONY Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.78. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 22.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.