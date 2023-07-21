SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has seen a -3.60% decrease in the past week, with a -2.00% drop in the past month, and a -10.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for SKYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for SKYT’s stock, with a -8.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SKYT is also noteworthy at 4.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKYT is $18.00, which is $9.17 above than the current price. The public float for SKYT is 17.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SKYT on July 21, 2023 was 254.14K shares.

The stock of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) has decreased by -6.56 when compared to last closing price of 9.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

SKYT Trading at -6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Zibrowski Bart L, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $9.11 back on Jul 17. After this action, Zibrowski Bart L now owns 4,540,896 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $68,296 using the latest closing price.

DDK Developments, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that DDK Developments, L.L.C. is holding 4,540,896 shares at $68,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.98 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -18.59. The total capital return value is set at -21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.36. Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.75. Total debt to assets is 33.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

In summary, SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.