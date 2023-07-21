Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSTK is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSTK is $88.89, which is $35.28 above the current price. The public float for SSTK is 23.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSTK on July 21, 2023 was 813.54K shares.

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has decreased by -4.01 when compared to last closing price of 55.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Meta Agrees to Sell Giphy on Regulator’s Order

SSTK’s Market Performance

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has experienced a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.77% rise in the past month, and a -24.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for SSTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for SSTK’s stock, with a -9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSTK Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.22. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 130,465 shares at the price of $53.26 back on Jul 11. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,099,354 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $6,948,447 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 10,905 shares at $50.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,229,819 shares at $546,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.40. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 21.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.44. Total debt to assets is 10.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.