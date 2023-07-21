Should You Invest in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GFL is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFL is $41.31, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 308.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for GFL on July 21, 2023 was 969.12K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 37.06. However, the company has seen a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a 1.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.94% gain in the past month and a 8.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for GFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for GFL’s stock, with a 17.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFL Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.73. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.