Should You Invest in Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DUOL is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DUOL is $158.07, which is $4.91 above the current market price. The public float for DUOL is 30.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.62% of that float. The average trading volume for DUOL on July 21, 2023 was 631.95K shares.

DUOL) stock’s latest price update

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.94 compared to its previous closing price of 160.44. However, the company has seen a -5.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/23 that Why Duolingo Has Replaced TV Ads With Free TikTok Posts

DUOL’s Market Performance

DUOL’s stock has fallen by -5.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.74% and a quarterly rise of 2.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Duolingo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.65% for DUOL stock, with a simple moving average of 32.56% for the last 200 days.

DUOL Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.34. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 105.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from von Ahn Luis, who sale 33,334 shares at the price of $153.17 back on Jun 14. After this action, von Ahn Luis now owns 0 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $5,105,751 using the latest closing price.

Shelton James H, the Director of Duolingo Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $153.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Shelton James H is holding 3,237 shares at $1,533,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.