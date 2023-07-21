SFL Corporation Ltd.’s (SFL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SFL stock has gone up by 0.11%, with a monthly gain of 0.54% and a quarterly plunge of -0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for SFL Corporation Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for SFL’s stock, with a -2.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) Right Now?

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SFL is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SFL is $10.70, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for SFL is 104.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SFL on July 21, 2023 was 970.92K shares.

SFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 9.38, but the company has seen a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $8 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

SFL Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd. saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd. stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.