Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is above average at 2.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is $73.85, which is $31.4 above the current market price. The public float for STNG is 48.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNG on July 21, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

STNG) stock’s latest price update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.19 in relation to its previous close of 42.28. However, the company has experienced a -4.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG’s stock has fallen by -4.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly drop of -29.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

STNG Trading at -7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.07. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw -21.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 42.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.