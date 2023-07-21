Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Stock Experiences -21.59% Monthly Change

In the past week, SATX stock has gone down by -13.75%, with a monthly decline of -21.59% and a quarterly plunge of -60.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.26% for Satixfy Communications Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.60% for SATX’s stock, with a -94.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SATX is also noteworthy at 0.71.

The public float for SATX is 34.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of SATX on July 21, 2023 was 603.64K shares.

SATX) stock’s latest price update

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -13.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATX Trading at -19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -13.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4089. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -95.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.