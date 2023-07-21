Sanmina Corporation’s (SANM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has gone down by -9.82% for the week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month and a 5.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for SANM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for SANM’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) Right Now?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SANM is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SANM is $77.00, which is $18.96 above the current market price. The public float for SANM is 56.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for SANM on July 21, 2023 was 436.35K shares.

SANM) stock’s latest price update

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM)’s stock price has plunge by -3.80relation to previous closing price of 60.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $78 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

SANM Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.09. In addition, Sanmina Corporation saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from BILLINGER BRENT, who sale 4,537 shares at the price of $65.02 back on Feb 14. After this action, BILLINGER BRENT now owns 5,742 shares of Sanmina Corporation, valued at $295,009 using the latest closing price.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, the EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina Corporation, sale 8,616 shares at $65.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS is holding 32,344 shares at $562,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+8.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corporation stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.47. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corporation (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 8.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.