Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RCKT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has seen a -7.53% decrease in the past week, with a -18.46% drop in the past month, and a -4.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for RCKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.63% for RCKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCKT is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is $52.70, which is $33.49 above the current market price. The public float for RCKT is 75.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. On July 21, 2023, RCKT’s average trading volume was 691.87K shares.

RCKT stock's latest price update

The stock of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) has decreased by -3.71 when compared to last closing price of 19.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

RCKT Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -15.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.77. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Shah Gaurav, who sale 4,122 shares at the price of $21.38 back on May 17. After this action, Shah Gaurav now owns 521,642 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $88,108 using the latest closing price.

Patel Kinnari sale 1,330 shares at $21.38 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Patel Kinnari is holding 213,993 shares at $28,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.06. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -49.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46. Total debt to assets is 4.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.