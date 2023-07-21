Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $40.58, which is $17.91 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 82.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVNC on July 21, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

RVNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 22.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

RVNC’s Market Performance

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.74% drop in the past month, and a -28.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for RVNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.41% for RVNC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RVNC Trading at -21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.32. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 26,279 shares at the price of $24.94 back on Jul 03. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 866,654 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $655,333 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,701 shares at $25.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 79,896 shares at $42,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.