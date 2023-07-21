Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 14.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) Right Now?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROIC is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROIC is $15.00, which is $0.39 above the current price. The public float for ROIC is 121.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIC on July 21, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a 7.82% rise in the past month, and a 9.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ROIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for ROIC’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROIC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ROIC Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $13.78 back on Mar 07. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 55,557 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $148,789 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sale 6,425 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 59,704 shares at $99,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.