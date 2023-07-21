Real-Time Update: Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has seen a 4.42% increase in the past week, with a 9.29% gain in the past month, and a 12.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for ROP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for ROP’s stock, with a 14.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Right Now?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROP is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROP is $523.47, which is $18.99 above the current price. The public float for ROP is 106.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROP on July 21, 2023 was 503.36K shares.

ROP) stock’s latest price update

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.56 compared to its previous closing price of 481.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $530 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

ROP Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.78. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw 15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, who sale 300 shares at the price of $457.19 back on Jun 20. After this action, WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER now owns 37,827 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $137,156 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 250 shares at $450.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 5,903 shares at $112,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.38 for the present operating margin

+69.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc. stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.