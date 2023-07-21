RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has seen a 10.43% increase in the past week, with a 6.49% gain in the past month, and a 22.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for RDNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for RDNT’s stock, with a 42.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RDNT is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RDNT is $37.00, which is $3.22 above than the current price. The public float for RDNT is 50.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of RDNT on July 21, 2023 was 574.71K shares.

RDNT) stock’s latest price update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.52relation to previous closing price of 34.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDNT stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for RDNT by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for RDNT in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $30 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

RDNT Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDNT rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.30. In addition, RadNet Inc. saw 79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDNT starting from HAMES NORMAN R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $31.12 back on Jun 08. After this action, HAMES NORMAN R now owns 278,485 shares of RadNet Inc., valued at $311,200 using the latest closing price.

HAMES NORMAN R, the Pres and COO-West Operations of RadNet Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $30.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that HAMES NORMAN R is holding 288,485 shares at $463,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for RadNet Inc. stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.64. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on RadNet Inc. (RDNT), the company’s capital structure generated 454.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.97. Total debt to assets is 57.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.