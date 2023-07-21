Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRVO is $110.23, which is $3.78 above the current price. The public float for QRVO is 97.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on July 21, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

QRVO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has plunged by -0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 105.84, but the company has seen a -1.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO’s stock has fallen by -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.88% and a quarterly rise of 13.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Qorvo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for QRVO’s stock, with a 8.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $125 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.62. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from HARDING JOHN R, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $99.72 back on Jun 08. After this action, HARDING JOHN R now owns 5,759 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $99,720 using the latest closing price.

CREVISTON STEVEN E, the SVP, Connectivity & Sensors of Qorvo Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that CREVISTON STEVEN E is holding 75,891 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +2.89. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.