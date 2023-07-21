Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PTGX is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTGX is $39.00, which is $19.7 above than the current price. The public float for PTGX is 48.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. The average trading volume of PTGX on July 21, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 19.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX’s stock has fallen by -6.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.27% and a quarterly drop of -15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.23% for PTGX’s stock, with a 17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.95. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,056.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.