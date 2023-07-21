POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) has increased by 9.45 when compared to last closing price of 96.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Right Now?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is $93.14, which is -$28.63 below the current market price. The public float for PKX is 303.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKX on July 21, 2023 was 234.27K shares.

PKX’s Market Performance

The stock of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has seen a 22.57% increase in the past week, with a 42.81% rise in the past month, and a 37.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for PKX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.44% for PKX’s stock, with a 68.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PKX Trading at 40.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +38.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX rose by +22.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.76. In addition, POSCO Holdings Inc. saw 94.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO Holdings Inc. stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.