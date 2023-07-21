Popular Inc. (BPOP) Stock Records 11.42% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BPOP stock has gone up by 4.22%, with a monthly gain of 8.79% and a quarterly surge of 11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.80% for BPOP’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) Right Now?

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Popular Inc. (BPOP) by analysts is $73.33, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for BPOP is 70.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BPOP was 499.21K shares.

BPOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has decreased by -0.01 when compared to last closing price of 66.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $74 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

BPOP Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.21. In addition, Popular Inc. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from Sanchez Alejandro M, who purchase 9 shares at the price of $55.41 back on May 16. After this action, Sanchez Alejandro M now owns 2,171 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $499 using the latest closing price.

VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Popular Inc., sale 9,635 shares at $80.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that VAZQUEZ CARLOS J is holding 118,015 shares at $774,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.