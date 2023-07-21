Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLTK is 0.84.

The public float for PLTK is 45.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on July 21, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 12.36. However, the company has seen a -2.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has fallen by -2.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.45% and a quarterly rise of 5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of 21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at 11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 45.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 78,810,506 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Apr 26. After this action, Chau On now owns 2,000,000 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $624,967,313 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 300,000 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Chau On is holding 80,810,506 shares at $3,520,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Equity return is now at value -84.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.