Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PPC is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PPC is $26.92, which is $1.96 above the current price. The public float for PPC is 40.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPC on July 21, 2023 was 924.29K shares.

PPC) stock’s latest price update

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 24.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/22 that Justice Department Probes How Poultry Companies Pay Farmers

PPC’s Market Performance

PPC’s stock has fallen by -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.51% and a quarterly rise of 7.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.23% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $28 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

PPC Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.50. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 12,234 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 248,111 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $298,020 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, sale 2,805 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding 31,053 shares at $68,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.15. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.22. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.