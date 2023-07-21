Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is $114.67, which is $63.1 above the current market price. The public float for PLL is 17.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLL on July 21, 2023 was 323.68K shares.

PLL) stock’s latest price update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.25 in comparison to its previous close of 57.64, however, the company has experienced a -5.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL’s stock has fallen by -5.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.22% and a quarterly rise of 4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Piedmont Lithium Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.75% for PLL’s stock, with a -4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $140 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

PLL Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.39. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc. saw 25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from WHITE MICHAEL D, who sale 1,316 shares at the price of $58.99 back on May 11. After this action, WHITE MICHAEL D now owns 14,809 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., valued at $77,626 using the latest closing price.

BLESS MICHAEL A, the Director of Piedmont Lithium Inc., purchase 1,750 shares at $60.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that BLESS MICHAEL A is holding 1,750 shares at $105,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.72. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.69. Total debt to assets is 0.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.