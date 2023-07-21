PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) by analysts is $14.31, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for PMT is 86.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On July 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PMT was 752.38K shares.

PMT) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 14.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PMT’s Market Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a 4.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.74% rise in the past month, and a 17.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for PMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for PMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.27% for the last 200 days.

PMT Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 13.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Carnahan Scott W., who sale 6,704 shares at the price of $13.23 back on Jun 27. After this action, Carnahan Scott W. now owns 9,844 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $88,665 using the latest closing price.

Jones Doug, the President & Chief Mtg Bkg Ofr of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, sale 13,332 shares at $11.74 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Jones Doug is holding 67,400 shares at $156,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.