Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a 1.04% increase in the past week, with a 8.33% gain in the past month, and a 24.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for PH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for PH stock, with a simple moving average of 24.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PH is $426.31, which is $11.34 above the current price. The public float for PH is 127.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PH on July 21, 2023 was 807.98K shares.

The stock price of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has plunged by -0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 403.68, but the company has seen a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $389.62. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 38.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Sherrard Roger S, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $367.91 back on Jun 13. After this action, Sherrard Roger S now owns 76,723 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $809,402 using the latest closing price.

Bowman William R, the VP & Pres.- Instrument. Grp. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 2,403 shares at $357.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Bowman William R is holding 11,152 shares at $859,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 44.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.