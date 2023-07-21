Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, PPBI stock has gone up by 7.47%, with a monthly gain of 10.83% and a quarterly surge of 2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.52% for PPBI’s stock, with a -15.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is 8.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPBI is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is $25.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for PPBI is 93.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On July 21, 2023, PPBI’s average trading volume was 634.67K shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.37 in relation to previous closing price of 24.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

PPBI Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.44. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. saw -24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Karr Michael S, who sale 12,848 shares at the price of $20.53 back on May 23. After this action, Karr Michael S now owns 30,439 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., valued at $263,769 using the latest closing price.

Scott Sherri V., the Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Scott Sherri V. is holding 20,440 shares at $29,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.