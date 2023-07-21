Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) has gone up by 6.74% for the week, with a 4.97% rise in the past month and a -13.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.50% for ONVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.74% for ONVO’s stock, with a 3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ONVO is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONVO is $30.00, The public float for ONVO is 8.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.14% of that float. The average trading volume for ONVO on July 21, 2023 was 22.73K shares.

ONVO) stock’s latest price update

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.34 in comparison to its previous close of 1.77, however, the company has experienced a 6.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONVO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONVO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2018.

ONVO Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONVO rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7359. In addition, Organovo Holdings Inc. saw 34.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-765.27 for the present operating margin

+90.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organovo Holdings Inc. stands at -763.20. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.20.

Based on Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.