Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ONTO is at 1.38.

The public float for ONTO is 48.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ONTO on July 21, 2023 was 316.24K shares.

ONTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has decreased by -6.93 when compared to last closing price of 112.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONTO’s Market Performance

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has seen a -6.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.48% decline in the past month and a 31.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for ONTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.66% for ONTO’s stock, with a 24.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONTO Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.08. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 53.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Jin Ju, who sale 3,231 shares at the price of $105.17 back on Jun 15. After this action, Jin Ju now owns 10,254 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $339,804 using the latest closing price.

Jin Ju, the SVP & GM, IBU of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 1,232 shares at $107.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Jin Ju is holding 13,485 shares at $132,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.