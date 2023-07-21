NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTST is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NTST is 54.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on July 21, 2023 was 655.28K shares.

NTST) stock’s latest price update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST)’s stock price has soared by 2.60 in relation to previous closing price of 17.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTST’s Market Performance

NTST’s stock has risen by 3.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly rise of 2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for NETSTREIT Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.23% for NTST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.24% for the last 200 days.

NTST Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, NETSTREIT Corp. saw -0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+35.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NETSTREIT Corp. stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.