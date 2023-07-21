Navigating the Volatility of Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) Stock

In the past week, GNS stock has gone down by -2.76%, with a monthly decline of -6.40% and a quarterly plunge of -40.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for GNS’s stock, with a -58.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 16.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $6.25, which is $14.23 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 20.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on July 21, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) has increased by 1.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNS Trading at -15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7188. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 111.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -302.55. Equity return is now at value -225.80, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.