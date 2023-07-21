Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) has plunged by -9.12 when compared to previous closing price of 15.24, but the company has seen a -12.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is $32.00, which is $18.15 above the current market price. The public float for NNOX is 44.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on July 21, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX’s stock has seen a -12.95% decrease for the week, with a -24.48% drop in the past month and a 124.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.90% for NNOX stock, with a simple moving average of 24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at -19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 87.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.