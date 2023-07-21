Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has gone down by -5.34% for the week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month and a 15.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.51% for MREO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MREO is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MREO is $4.50, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on July 21, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

MREO) stock’s latest price update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 1.24. However, the company has experienced a -5.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

MREO Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2710. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 65.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.